Indore: Kailash Vijayvargiya, the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party and senior leader of the Madhya Pradesh BJP, has taunted former chief minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijay Singh. Vijayvargiya, who is often in the spotlight for his controversial statements, described Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh as Chunu Munnu of Congress in a rally. He said that one became the Chief Minister and the other one sat in his bungalow taking up the work of transfer industry. Neither the loan of farmers was waived nor unemployment allowance was received.

Addressing the election meeting in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said, ‘This is the condition of the Congress, this is the condition of its leaders. Both Chunnu Munnu, Kamal Nath and Digvijay G. These two Chunnu Munnu are such artists. I used to see how much crowd there is in their assembly elections. Sometimes 50 people, sometimes 100 people. There was no crowd in their meetings. People did not come. Then he caught Scindia ji. Scindia is a family man. Belongs to the dynasty of King-Maharaja.

He also came up in Chunnu-Munnu’s words and said that yes, we will forgive the debt of the farmers, will give a bonus of 5 rupees to the milkmen, will give unemployment allowance. Its been 8 months. Scindia ji said, Kamal Nath, you told me that the debt will be forgiven in the whole state, unemployment allowance will be given. What happened. Kamal Nath ji said, I am in a little hurry. There is no money in the treasury. Come on, let’s see later. These two Chunnu-Munnu became one Chief Minister and sat in their bungalow with the transfer industry. Was doing a transfer and was taking money. Became the second chief minister.

Let us know that by-elections are going to be held in 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh. With Jyotiraditya Scindia leaving the Congress and joining the BJP, the by-elections are being held again in the seats. This election is also important in the sense that the BJP has to collect majority data to stay in power. On the other hand, if the Congress wants to come to power again, it will have to win almost all the seats. Which will definitely be very difficult. A round of accusations against each other continues in the electoral atmosphere.