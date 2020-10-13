The demand for the reopening of the temples closed due to the Corona lockdown in Maharashtra has intensified by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Today, Maharashtra BJP workers protested against the state government outside the Siddhivinayak temple. During this, he demanded the Uddhav government to reopen all the temples of the state for devotees.

Protesters also tried to enter the temple amidst police deployment and barricading during the protest. BJP workers were taken into custody by the police after attempting to enter the Siddhivinayak temple.

We are demanding that we should be allowed to enter the Siddhivinayak temple. If they don’t give us entry, then we will force our way into the temple. This is a pan-Maharashtra movement as we want that all temples in the state should be reopened asap: Prasad Lad, BJP Leader https://t.co/O7200iV8Oy pic.twitter.com/IVdpYCvPX1 – ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Apart from this, BJP workers also staged a protest outside Shirdi Sai Baba temple demanding reopening of places of worship in the state. The party is carrying out similar movements across the state.

