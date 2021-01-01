A spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party blamed the year-end holidays for the party’s defeat in the mayoral election in Ambala (Ambala) and said that the committed BJP voters had gone out because of the holidays. On the other hand, in a conversation with reporters, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that BJP’s performance in the civic elections said that the result was satisfactory despite the adverse circumstances.

Asked whether the BJP failed to meet expectations in these elections, Khattar said that the party has performed satisfactorily despite adverse circumstances. Although he did not clarify whether there was ‘adversity, it appeared that his allusion was towards farmers’ demonstrations against the new agricultural laws of the Center.

In Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat, the BJP was able to win only in Panchkula in the election for mayor positions on Sunday, which is a big blow to the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in the state. While BJP won in Panchkula, Congress and Haryana Jan Chetna Party won in Sonipat and Ambala respectively.

In the press conference, the Chief Minister also mentioned various schemes implemented by his government for different sections of the Kovid epidemic. Talking about the BJP’s defeat in the mayoral election in Ambala, spokesman Sanjay Sharma said that one of the reasons for this is that the core voters of the party are also going on leave on year-end due to which less votes are cast.

Ambala Municipal Corporation had a voter turnout of 56.3 per cent as against 67 per cent in 2013. He said, “We saw a low turnout as many people went on holidays in the year-end which started on 25 December.” Khattar, however, said that the BJP won 36 wards, while the Congress won only on 19 wards.

On Congress’s demand to call a session of the Assembly to bring a no-confidence motion against the state government, Khattar said, “If we have won 36 wards and the Congress has 19, is it not a mandate.” He said, “There is no need to convene the assembly session right now, it will be held in February or March on its own time.”

Asked if the BJP will contest the Panchayat Election Party’s election symbol in the new year, he said, “Normally we have never fought the Panchayat elections on the party’s mark, yet when the elections come, we will decide. On the issue of farmers’ performance, he said that the Center is talking to farmers.