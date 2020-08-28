BJP and Congress performed fiercely in Kerala

BJP and Congress have been continuously protesting on the streets against the government following the fire incident in Kerala’s secretariat. On the one hand, all parties are protesting on the road accusing the government of missing important files, while the Kerala government has claimed that no files have been burnt in the fire incident.On Friday, Kerala Government Law Minister AK Balan said that BJP and Congress people were spreading lies about the fire in the Secretariat. The minister said that no important file has been lit during the fire in the secretariat. Whatever the files are, all the details can be found with the e-files. Even if a file is missing, it can be removed from the personal record of the concerned section office.

Why is there so much uproar over the fire in Kerala secretariat? Know the full reason

Congress workers lathicharge in Wayanad

Earlier on Friday, the police lathi-charged the Youth Congress workers who were protesting in Wayanad, Kerala on the gold smuggling case. Youth Congress workers were protesting in the gold smuggling case demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Police lathicharge injured many workers who were rushed to the hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Youth Congress workers, who were protesting in Kozhikode, also had to face lathicharge of the police.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Governor on fire in Kerala Secretariat

Accusation – Fire set to burn gold smuggling file

Congress-BJP protests over the incident of fire at the secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. It is alleged that the fire was set under a conspiracy to burn the files of gold smuggling case.