Kolkata: BJP has claimed that a shoe was thrown on the car of Kailash Vijayvargiya, party in-charge of West Bengal today during the road show from Watganj to Hastings. This incident has happened in Khidirpur. This was the street corner of TMC. BJP accused TMC of throwing shoes.

At the same time, the State Urban Development Minister and the Mayor of Kolkata, Farhad Hakim, has rejected the BJP’s allegations. He said that we have more important work to do, so we do not mind if BJP takes out a rally.

Vijayvargiya was also present at the road show along with Mukul Roy and Arjun Singh. The police stopped some of the workers of the BJP’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, from going to TMC workers and getting into a fight.

The rally took off from Watakunj Road with around 100 motorcycles and flower-laden trucks and ended at the BJP’s election office in Hastings, passing through Alipur. The rally was to end at the headquarters of the party’s state unit in central Kolkata.

BJP leader Mukul Roy said that this road show has been taken out against TMC’s ‘misrule’. Party spokesman Samik Bhattacharya said that every leader and activist is part of the mass movement to oust TMC and it is not focused on any one person.

