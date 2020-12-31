Highlights: BJP’s claim RJD is on the verge of collapse

Neelkamal, Patna

In the last 3 days, the RJD’s attack on the NDA government of Bihar has created a political atmosphere. However, the NDA also gave a befitting reply to RJD. The Chief Minister himself described any break in JDU as baseless and nonsense. At the same time, the spokespersons and leaders of BJP and JDU started to attack RJD. Now it is being said from the BJP that many RJD MLAs are ready to break down and join BJP.

Sometimes RJD is talking about the offer to Nitish and sometimes the breakdown in JDU

In fact, on 29 December, RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary had offered Nitish Kumar to do politics at the Center and offered Tejashwi Yadav to be the Chief Minister of Bihar. Uday Narayan Chaudhary had said that if Nitish Kumar makes RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar, then RJD will project Nitish Kumar as Prime Minister for the Lok Sabha elections due in 2024. On this offer of Uday Narayan Chaudhary, when the JDU was counterattacked, then on the next day i.e. December 30, RJD leader Shyam Razak spoke about the breakup of JDU.

Shyam Razak even said that 17 JDU MLAs are in constant contact with RJD and he can leave JDU and join RJD anytime. However, while disputing the claim of the RJD leader, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, while calling it a blatant nonsense and baseless, had thrown out this maneuver of RJD. After both RJD’s bets failed, a poster was placed outside the RJD office today, ie on 31 December, showing Nitish Kumar sitting on the throne and the BJP leader cutting the chair from the saw.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi surrounds Lalu Prasad on RJD’s maneuver

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad neither accepted the defeat of the Grand Alliance in the elections to the 17th Assembly nor assured of playing the role of responsible opposition. Rather, Lalu Yadav has been engaged in manipulation from the jail in Jharkhand itself since the formation of the new house in Bihar. Sushil Modi said that there was an unsuccessful attempt to break the BJP MLA. The transcript of their conversation is in the public domain and has not been proved to be fake till now. He said that all parties of NDA in Bihar are unbreakable, so Lalu Prasad will not succeed in creating instability.

RJD, which does not have a single member in the Lok Sabha, is showing Nitish Kumar the dream of central politics: Sushil Modi

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi said that, the RJD, which does not have a single member in the Lok Sabha, is showing dreams of central politics to a serious person like Nitish Kumar. He said that this expresses uneasiness of RJD creating political instability in Bihar. Sushil Modi also targeted the Congress further. He said that Rahul Gandhi has made the UPA a sinking ship along with the Congress due to his anti-national statements, spilling sympathy from China and conduct of holidays abroad. Then who would want to become the captain of Congress or UPA?

Sushil Modi said that, the year 2020 created the Corona crisis, increased the challenge of living in lockdown and created a military deadlock on the Chinese border. In that difficult period, the air force was given the strength of Rafale aircraft, with additional awareness of disease resistance, disease resistance. Apart from this, the work started on the establishment of eight new AIIMS, indicating rapid recovery in the economy. Bihar became the new government, air service started in Darbhanga. With this, 2020 is coming to an end with the formation of five new municipal corporations, 103 new nagar panchayats in Bihar and strong hope of providing employment to 20 lakh people in the state. That’s why the end is good, so all is well. Sushil Modi also wished the 12 crore people of Bihar to make the year 2021 extremely successful by taking lessons from the past.

On one hand BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi has accused RJD and RJD supremo Lalu Yadav of destabilizing the Bihar government. On the other hand, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Kumar Sinha has claimed to have broken into the RJD on Thursday. Speaking to a news channel, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha said that 5 RJD MLAs had approached him. He said that the five RJD MLAs want to join the BJP. Rakesh Sinha also said that when 5 RJD MLAs can come to Delhi and contact him, there will be many more RJD MLAs in Bihar who will be restless to join JDU and BJP.

According to the news coming out of the political corridor, RJD feels that JDU MLAs are angry after the Arunachal Pradesh incident and want to break away from BJP. That is why RJD feels that by taking the power of Bihar with JDU, Tejashwi Yadav can be made the Chief Minister.

Now this coming time will tell what happens in the politics of Bihar. The JDU once again separates from the BJP or the JDU MLAs break up, or the RJD and Congress MLAs break up and join the JDU and BJP. It is true that even though the government has become NDA in Bihar, much politics is yet to be done.