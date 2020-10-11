BJP national president JP Nadda said that every work is possible if it is Modi. And if Bihar is Nitish, the state will move forward. The leadership of the country is safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The need is that the leadership of Bihar should be safe in the hands of Nitish Kumar and we can do more development. We should worry about it. Nadda was addressing the first election meeting at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya.

He praised the actions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The center presented a report card of the work done in five years. In 2015, told the details of promises made by the Prime Minister to the tune of one lakh 25 thousand crores. Where, how many rupees are being spent on which item. At the same time, the flaws of the Congress and Lalu Prasad’s reign were counted.

Linking the birthday of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in his speech, Nadda said that the leader who became the state leader with the blessings of JP, became the chief minister thrice, compromised the Congress. The JP, who sidelined the Congress Party and formed the Janata Party, is with the Congress to receive his blessings.

Until the honor of light, till the feeling of darkness

Talking about the reign of Lalu Prasad, Nadda said that the honor of light remains as long as darkness is realized. We have also seen days when no one wanted to leave at Dakbangla intersection after six in the evening. D Lal & Sons and Mayfair Shops moved elsewhere. Lalu Raj remembers this question. Election is associated with the development of the area of ​​society. I have come to ask for your cooperation. All NDA is committed. Voting in elections is equivalent to supporting.

Modi ji and Nitish ji changed the culture of politics

JP Nadda said that Modi ji and Nitish ji changed the culture of politics of Bihar and India. Before elections were held, there was talk of caste and religion. Congress ruled the vote bank politics. But Modi ji said that we will go before the public with our work report card.