BJP leaders are heartbroken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘approval rating’ topping the world leaders in a survey by an American data firm. BJP President JP Nadda said on Saturday that it reflects his (Modi’s) efficient leadership and is a matter of pride for every Indian. While Nadda tweeted and praised Modi’s leadership, BJP also held a press conference on the issue.Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called it an ‘unusual incident’ and said that his popularity graph has increased in the last six years, which is not usually the case. Modi tops the world leaders with a 55 percent ‘approval rating’, according to a survey by Morning Consult, a firm that monitors his acceptance during the tenure of world leaders.

According to the survey, 75 percent of the people supported Modi, while 20 percent did not accept him, leaving his overall approval rating at 55, the highest. Referring to the survey, Nadda said in a tweet that Modi has once again emerged as the head of the most popular government for effectively managing various issues and Kovid-19.

He said, ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity has undeniably risen not only in all geographies and demographic groups, but has also gained global acceptance due to his dedication to the nation. In this time of challenges, Prime Minister Modi is at the top of all global leaders. Nadda said that ever since the Modi government came to power, the confidence of the people and confidence in the government to move in the right direction has increased unprecedentedly.

He said, “This rating reflects his (Prime Minister’s) hard work and efficient leadership and it is a matter of pride for every Indian.” Javadekar credited his visionary thinking and skillful leadership to Modi’s success and said that successfully dealing with the situation caused by the Kovid-19 epidemic further increased his popularity.

He said, ‘He has a vision for the development of the country. The programs he makes, make him successful. Country first is their belief. Everything for the country and everything for the country. He said that a US-based survey agency has assessed public opinion about the leaders of 13 major democratic countries and it is a matter of pride for India that Prime Minister Modi’s “approval rating” is the second most popular leader Is twice as high as.

According to the survey, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has an approval rating of 24 percent, while the accepted rating of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been negative, meaning that the number of protesters is higher than those who support her. Javadekar said that before ‘Morning Consult’, the global agency ‘Gallup’ and India’s ‘Sea-Voter’ also gave very high approval rating of Prime Minister Modi.

He said that people have full faith in Modi’s leadership due to which the party got a majority in the Lok Sabha and also won the assembly and local body elections. He said, ‘Modi is the only leader in the world whose popularity is continuously maintained or increasing. This is an unusual incident. ‘

Javadekar said that timely decisions taken by the Prime Minister, including the nationwide lockdown, saved the country from serious harm and the recovery rate in the country from Corona is also the highest in the world. In response to a question about farmers’ protests demanding withdrawal of three agricultural laws on various borders of the capital Delhi, he said that the Center hopes that the matter will be resolved and their agitation will end.