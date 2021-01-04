Allegations against the removal of a Hanuman temple have intensified as part of the beautification scheme underway between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Chandni Chowk. The Aam Aadmi people of the BJP are holding the party responsible and the Aam Aadmi Party is blaming the BJP for the demolition of the temple. Now, the head of Haryana BJP IT cell, Arun Yadav shared a photo of Kejriwal on Twitter and wrote, “Today, Hanuman devotees who are becoming Hanuman devotees at the time of elections are breaking Hanuman temple of Chandni Chowk.

Aam Aadmi Party blamed BJP

At the same time, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Raghav Chadha has tweeted that BJP’s MCD broke the ancient temple of Bajrang Bali in Chandni Chowk. The BJP’s MCD did not leave the temple of Lord Hanuman, a devotee of Lord Ram, drunk due to corruption.

Demand for temple reconstruction

BJP spokesperson Pravin Shankar Kapoor wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemning the removal of the temple and demanded its reconstruction. Kapoor said that the local residents had opposed the beautification scheme being carried out by the Delhi government at Chandni Chowk as three religious sites were to be demolished under it.

‘Removed on order of High Court’

A senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said that the temple has been demolished under the High Court order, considering it as an ‘encroachment’. He said, ‘Home department of Delhi government had told the NDMC commissioner in a letter in August 2019 that the religious committee cannot review such a case on which the court has decided. Apart from this, the Municipal Corporation was directed to take appropriate action as per the order of the High Court.