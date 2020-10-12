new Delhi: BJP has condemned the statement of National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asked if questioning the sovereignty of the country suits an MP? Abdullah is an MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

He said, “In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China’s expansionist mindset in his interview, while on the other hand a traitor comments that if we get a chance in future, we will bring Article 370 back with China.”

Farooq Abdullah had hoped to restore Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir with the help of China. Abdullah reportedly said on Sunday, “As far as China is concerned, I have never called the President of China here. Our Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister) called him in Gujarat … but he did not like that and he said about Article 370 that we do not accept it. And until you restore article 370, we are not going to stop. May Allah help our people with this thrust and Articles 370 and 35A should be restored. ”

BJP’s attack

Sambit Patra alleged, citing the statements made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier, “There is not much difference between Rahul Gandhi and Farooq Abdullah. Both are two sides of the same coin.

Patra said, “It is an anti-national statement if told in the true sense. This is not the first time. He has given such statements many times. You will be stunned to hear that.

He asked whether raising a question on the sovereignty of the country, questioning the independence of the country suits an MP? Aren’t these anti-national things? He said, “The kind of softness about Pakistan and China and the kind of shamelessness they have on India, these things raise a lot of questions in themselves.”

On 5 August 2019, the central government announced the abolition of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Also, this state was divided into two union territories.

The BJP spokesperson said that if he will go into history and listen to Rahul Gandhi’s statements, he will find that there is not much difference between him and Farooq Abdullah. He said, “Both are two sides of the same coin. Both statements are of a type. While hating Modi ji, now these people hate the country.