National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that with the help of China, Article 370 will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir. This statement of Farooq Abdullah has brought the politics of the country to a boil. The BJP, after holding talks with the press on Monday, termed Farooq Abdula’s statement as a seditious statement. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that it is not only Farooq Abdullah that says so. If you go into history and listen to the recent statements of Rahul Gandhi, you will find that these two are two sides of the same coin.Patra said that this is the same Rahul Gandhi who said a week ago that the Prime Minister is a coward, the Prime Minister is hidden, scared. Actually, the kind of softness about Pakistan and China and the kind of shamelessness they have on India, these things raise a lot of questions in themselves. You understand how far these types of words are right for the praise of other countries and for your country, Prime Minister and Army. Questioning the sovereignty of the country, raising a question mark on the independence of the country, does it suit an MP?

Sambit Patra said that on September 24, Farooq Abdullah had said that if you go to Jammu and Kashmir and ask people if they are Indians, then people will say that we are not Indians. In the same statement, he also said that it would be good if we can join China. In a way, Farooq Abdullah justifies China’s expansionist mindset in his interview. At the same time, another traitor comments that if we get a chance in future, we will bring Article 370 back with China.

Politics enraged by this statement

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdul said on Sunday that he hoped Article 370 would be implemented again in Jammu and Kashmir with the support of China. Farooq Abdullah has been saying that he is committed to re-enacting Article 370 and Article 35A and giving Jammu and Kashmir the status of the state.

Explain that during the monsoon session of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah had demanded the restoration of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir before August 5, 2019. Farooq Abdullah said that we sought time in the Parliament House to speak on the situation in Kashmir, but we have not been given time. Let the people of the country know how people are actually living and what is the situation there? Has he moved forward or back with the rest of the country?