The BJP Kisan Morcha has also started convincing the farmers about the bill in view of the protest from the Parliament to the road regarding the agriculture bill. Along with Kisan Morcha, all BJP workers will also contact the people of their booth on 25 September. Since then, the BJP has been embarking on a self-reliant India Week, which will last till Gandhi Jayanti. During this time, BJP workers will answer the questions of the people about the agriculture bill, among other issues and will tell that this bill is not anti-farmer but a step towards self-reliant India.BJP Kisan Morcha national president and Ballia MP Virendra Singh Mast while talking to NBT said that the people of Kisan Morcha are constantly contacting the farmers at the block level and telling them about the agricultural bill. He said that disagreement is the right of all in democracy, but we are clearing the illusion that is being spread, due to which more farmers are in support of it. Virender Singh said that it was included in the BJP’s manifesto that laws would be made for the prosperity of farmers. There is a crisis of trust on the manifesto and we have taken the initiative to make it trustworthy. The law being made for the prosperity of farmers is an important step towards the resolve of the PM’s self-reliant India.

Rajya Sabha approves Bills on cuts in salary, allowances of ministers and MPs

BJP leaders will communicate with farmers

The BJP leader said that if anyone has any confusion then we are ready for dialogue. But those protesting are those who are protesting at the expense of the adhatiyas. The mandis dominated the mandis and they took their produce from the farmers on their own terms. Now the government is giving the farmers the right to sell their produce anywhere. No changes have been made in the mandi law and the minimum support price is being removed. The jobbers should also do business but by giving the farmers a remunerative price for their produce.

There will be no messing with MSP

He said that when the Prime Minister and the Agriculture Minister have said in Parliament that the MSP is not being removed, then where is the scope of doubt? So why is the Akali Dal opposing the BJP’s old ally? On this question, Virender Singh said that we explained to him, if he could not understand, then he should know the reason better.