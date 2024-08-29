With just over two million inhabitants, Thuringia is one of the smallest states in Germany. Despite its size, this land The eastern part of the country could become the epicentre of an earthquake on Sunday that could topple the government in Berlin. A charismatic 52-year-old politician and former high school teacher is now the most feared man in the country. His name is Björn Höcke, he is the most radical representative of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and wants to be the next prime minister of Thuringia.

If the polls are correct, he will be the most voted candidate. His party has 30% of the voting intention, ahead of the Christian Democrats of the CDU, with around 22%. Höcke leads the party in Thuringia, which, like in Saxony – the other land of the former German Democratic Republic, which is holding a new parliamentary session on Sunday, is officially classified as a “right-wing extremist” by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany’s domestic intelligence service.

Höcke is rarely seen in Berlin. His domain is in Thuringia, where his supporters welcome him in the squares of small towns like a rock star. Although he has never held the top positions in the party, he is its best-known figure. He shows up at rallies smiling, in jeans and a white shirt, and rails against “the parties of the establishment”, an “elite” that is “destroying Germany”. The “German people”, the “fatherland” are “in mortal danger”, he repeats in front of audiences of several hundred people who applaud and nod in agreement at the promises to deport all illegal immigrants or to stop teaching equality and sexual diversity in schools.

More popular than party co-chairs Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, and more enigmatic at the same time, Höcke rarely gives interviews and avoids debates. One was due to take place on Wednesday, but hours before he announced through a spokesman that he was withdrawing from campaign events “for health reasons”, an argument that was immediately questioned by the German media. Hours later he announced on social media that he would take part in a public event on Friday.

In Sömmerda (19,000 inhabitants), the jihadist attack in Solingen was used again this weekend to call for votes. “The city celebrated its 650 years of history with the so-called [haciendo el gesto de las comillas con los dedos] diversity festival. The knifeman who killed three people apparently had little interest in this kind of diversity,” he said sarcastically.

Anonymous posters have appeared in the centre of Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia, showing AfD leader Björn Höcke next to Adolf Hitler and the phrase: “He’s back.” Elena Sevillano

While Höcke’s supporters were waiting for him on the square, protesters who often counter-program his appearances gathered just a few metres away. “Björn Höcke is a Nazi,” read one banner. Posters with his image and that of Adolf Hitler on a black background and the message: “He’s back” appeared last week in the centre of Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia. Political scientists, experts on the extreme right and journalists are trying to unravel the mystery of Höcke these days. What would he do if he came to power? Is he a pawn of a broader movement, that of the so-called new right?

Two major German magazines have recently dedicated their covers to him. The Spiegel It shows him alongside French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and US presidential candidate Donald Trump and states: “This is how fascism begins.” Stern He carries a black and white photo of himself, looking at the camera and asks: “Who votes for this man?”“How dangerous is this man?” asked a public television report this week.

“Höcke is not a pragmatist, but quite the opposite. He is an ideologue,” explains journalist Ulrich Sondermann-Becker, who follows the AfD for the MDR public broadcaster. “We saw this from his first speeches in the state parliament. He did not seek common ground with other forces, but behaved aggressively towards all of them, and especially towards the CDU.” Höcke took off as a leader when Germany welcomed more than a million Syrian refugees in the winter of 2015-2016, fiercely attacking Christian Democratic Chancellor Angela Merkel. “You could see how he revelled on stage like some kind of messiah, bathing in the crowds,” recalls the journalist.

Election posters in the centre of Erfurt, the capital of Thuringia, last week. Elena Sevillano

Höcke is known to be the leader of the party’s most extreme, xenophobic and ultra-nationalist wing. At first he was a rather marginal voice and there were attempts to oust him. For example, when he sparked an intense nationwide debate by calling the memorial to Holocaust victims in central Berlin a “memorial of shame.”

Over the years, he has managed to impose his ideology and it has been he who, through his actions, has expelled the more moderate members of an increasingly radicalised party. Höcke has been at the centre of controversy for years with xenophobic statements or calls for a review of Germany’s historical memory policies. Although he usually carefully considers what he says and how he says it, so that he skirts the limits of legality without ever crossing it, in recent months he has faced several trials for using Nazi slogans in his public speeches.

In the last election campaign in Thuringia, when the AfD won 23.4% of the vote, it used the slogan “Multiculturalism means multicriminality”, but this time it has toned down its discourse. It has not repeated the phrase that has cost it two convictions: “Alles für Deutschland” (all for Germany), a well-known motto of the SA, the paramilitary group of the Nazi regime, which its members wore inscribed on their service knives.

Winning the most votes in Thuringia on Sunday would be a qualitative leap for the AfD, which has been subjected to a strict cordon sanitaire by the other parties until now. The party is just beginning to gain power, but it has only managed to place its representatives in local governments and rural districts. Höcke is unlikely to be able to govern; he would need a partner, and there is no one willing to go hand in hand with, or even tolerate, the Alternative for Germany.

Not even the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), the populist left-wing party that shares anti-immigration and pro-Russian slogans with the far-right and, with 17% of voting intentions, could mathematically support Höcke. Nobody wants a repeat of the situation in 2020, when the election of the liberal candidate with AfD votes caused an earthquake that ended the career of Merkel’s successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, then CDU chairwoman.

If the polls are correct, a period of uncertainty will begin on Monday with negotiations to form a viable government. Without Höcke. BSW candidate in Thuringia, Katja Wolf, was very clear last week in front of a group of foreign correspondents in Erfurt: “There will be no collaboration with AfD.”

