We missed so much a defeat that would have been sensational, for Italy in the BJK Cup, but in the end the longed-for victory in Slovakia against the landlords arrived. It took a double, very tight (to say the least) to snatch the decisive point 3-2, after Captain Garbin’s girls went to sleep last night under the covers of a comfortable 2-0, obtained very easily , which did not portend the slightest surprise. And instead we went within a few hours from the double advantage to watching the opponents fly 5-3 in the third set of the doubles. Viktoria Kuzmova Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova also served for the match at 5-4, but luckily Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Martina Trevisan, in addition to being stronger, were able to keep their nerves of steel, and never was an expression more apt, given that they managed to put in four games in a row, winning the double for 6-4 4-6 7-5, at the end of a battle of over two hours and three quarters.

THE MATCH

All’s well that ends well, with Italy going to the Finals in November and Slovakia in the play-offs, but that it wouldn’t have been an easy Saturday, perhaps Garbin had understood it from the beginning, from Camila Giorgi’s forfeit, perhaps the most competitive blue player on the fast track, due to a problem with her knee. Then in the first singles of the second day, Jasmine Paolini (n.51 Wta), deployed by the captain in place of Martina Trevisan (n.20 Wta) for a technical choice, gave up 61 46 64, after a battle of over two hours, to Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (n.96 Wta). Garbin had probably relied on the fact that Jasmine was ahead 6-1 in the head to head against the Slovakian, but today it didn’t go like this, even if it seemed to be done this time too, when the blue in the decisive set missed three consecutive chances to the 4-0. After that, the blackout. Also defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto (n.51 WTA) called to replace Giorgi, who was beaten 63 76(2), in one hour and 22 minutes, by Viktoria Kuzmova Hruncakova (n.127 Wta). At that point, 2-2 and the great fear of the prank that lasted for over two hours and 45 minutes and a liberating hug that couldn’t be more liberating between the players and the whole bench. And what a sigh of relief.