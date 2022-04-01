The challenge is scheduled for April 15-16 on the outdoor hard courts of the Alghero Tennis Club, captain Garbin has called up: Giorgi, Paolini, Bronzetti, Trevisan and Cocciaretto

The Italy-France match valid for the preliminary round of the Billie Jean King Cup 2022 (the former Fed Cup), scheduled for 15 and 16 April, was presented this morning in Alghero. It will be played outdoors, on the green set of the Alghero Tennis Club. The capacity of the Alghero Tennis Club central is 2,533 seats and there will be no limitations to the presence of the public who can access with the basic Green Pass and the FFP2 mask remains mandatory for sporting events both outdoors and indoors until April 30th. .

You called them – Italy captain Tathiana Garbin has summoned Camila Giorgi (n.30), Jasmine Paolini (n.47), Lucia Bronzetti (n.85), Martina Trevisan (n.88) and Elisabetta Cocciaretto (n.239). For Bronzetti, 23-year-old from Villa Verucchio from Rimini, this week for the first time in his career among the top 100 in the WTA ranking, this is the first call-up to the Azzurri. France’s captain Julien Benneteau chose Alizé Cornet (# 34 WTA), Caroline Garcia (# 69), Clara Burnel (# 80) and Kristina Mladenovic (# 100). See also Serie A: Trieste, away shot. Treviso runs out of petrol

Previous – Italy and France in the past have faced each other 11 times and the transalpines lead 8-3 in the previous ones, the last one in Marseille in 2016, when France won 4-1. The last success of the blues dates back to 2009: 5-0 in Orleans with the dream team made up of Francesca Schiavone, Flavia Pennetta, Roberta Vinci and Sarra Errani. That year Italy won the second of four titles (2006, 2009, 2010 and 2013) by beating the United States in the final in Reggio Calabria. The matches are played at the best of two sets out of three: on Friday the first two singles from 2 pm, on Saturday the other two singles from 12 and close the double. All challenges will air on Supertennis. Whoever wins will have access to the November Finals in a venue yet to be made official.

The protagonists – Playing on hardcourt may seem an unusual choice for a land-based nation: “This decision – explained captain Tathiana Garbin – is closely linked to a technical-tactical aspect. I consider it the most suitable surface on which to face a team like the France”. Once again, Sardinia hosts the national team: “We are proud – explains Fit president Angelo Binaghi – to return to Sardinia, a land that has always brought luck to our national teams, both for women and for men. The match it is difficult but we hope it will be balanced. In any case, we will remember it as an important moment “. See also The 1x1 of the Atlético de Madrid players against Sevilla

April 1 – 2:25 pm

