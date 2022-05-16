Given the great variety of platforms that the market offers us today, such as Netflix, hbo max, Amazon Prime Video, Star+ either Disney+it is understandable that, due to economic factors, some people cannot access these services.

In this context, the YouTube channel emerged bjtjmea legal streaming platform that offers more than 400 movie titles of all genres that can be viewed for free.

The Youtube channel, Bjgtjme, offers free movies legally. Photo: capture Youtube

Although it currently has 123 videos uploaded, this varies because the catalog is constantly renewed depending on the distribution rights they get.

On the same page they explain that “ all movies published by us are legally licensed . We have acquired the rights from the rights holders by written contract.”

It should be noted that Bjtjme offers the possibility of paying a membership to help grow the channel, which currently has 262,000 subscribers.

The page has films such as “Thesis on a Homicide”, starring Ricardo Darín, “El Diario de Carlota”, which has already exceeded 6 million views, among others.

Also, you can find playlists distributed by genre.

Bjgtjme has 11 playlists separated by movie genre. Photo: capture Youtube

Pluto TV, the other great free platform

speaking of bjtjimeit is impossible not to mention pluto tv, one of the most important free streaming platforms today. The service was founded in 2013 and in 2019 it was acquired by Paramount Global. The website offers access to different channels that broadcast content 24 hours a day, ranging from anime to classic movies or popular TV series.