New Delhi In the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, a member of the Biju Janata Dal demanded that the government should put international pressure on Pakistan to stop terrorism from across the border. Sasmit Patra of BJD raised this issue during Zero Hour.

Patra said that efforts have been made by the government to stop terrorism from across the border, such as increased patrolling, development of border infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment, strengthening intelligence and satellite support. Despite this, he said, “There is no stopping the terrorism on the border.”

Get help from G8 group countries

Patra suggested that the government should put pressure on Pakistan internationally to stop terrorism. He said, “A few days ago, the Indo-US joint statement was issued in which it was told in a very short words from Pakistan that it should not allow its land to be used for terrorism. This statement was proved very effective.

India should continue such efforts and for this the help of G8 group countries including Britain, France, Germany, Italy etc. The BJD member said that the government should also try such that the international media gives priority to the issue of terrorism.

FATA banned terrorists

He said that due to the recent ‘FATA’, 80 terrorists were banned in Pakistan, including Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim. Patra said that Dawood’s address, property details etc. were given prominently in the Indian media, but foreign media did not give it.

Patra said that pressure on terrorism at the international level and pressure on Pakistan on this issue can be effective in stopping this threat from across the border. Members of various parties associated themselves with this issue.

Also read-

Three LeT terrorists arrested from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, huge amount of ammunition recovered

Central government’s big gift to Jammu and Kashmir, announcement of economic package of Rs 1350 crore