For those who love Italian racing cars of the golden age, the name Gonzo always arouses emotions. The Livorno-based manufacturer courageously explored different roads that travel the length and breadth of the world of motors, putting on the road splendid GTs, sports cars and several single-seaters. One of these, basically unique because it is made to measurewas auctioned on the American site Bring a Trailerand for an incredible succession of ownership changes it’s parked in Kentucky waiting for the new owner. The sale will be made official on May 3, but in the meantime let’s find out what car it is.

The Monoposto by Bizzarrini in question is from 1965built specifically for the French driver and entrepreneur Regis Fraissinet. It was a prototype for uphill racing, but its power scared Fraissinet so much that it convinced him not to take it to the race. Nothing bloody, in truth. The car is equipped with a Chevrolet V8 engine (420 horsepower) and in all its weight is less than 600 kilos, therefore a real marvel. The French driver went to test the car near Livorno, on a small local track, but once he had pressed the accelerator fully he realized that perhaps that was a toy beyond his driving skills. Eventually the customer bought some shares of the company, leaving the car to Bizzarrini in exchange.

The Monoposto arrived in the United States over the years eighty. The current seller acquired it in 2005, complete with a three-year restoration. Back in strength, she was shown at the 2013 Italian Competition in Monterey, California. In the end it was on loan to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, as a guest of honor saw his Chevrolet V8 in plain sight. Whoever buys it will have to do a painstaking job before putting it back on track, as the car has stood still since 2008.

The car features fiberglass bodywork finished in red, on a tubular steel frame. Features include four-wheel independent suspension with Koni coilover, four-wheel disc brakes, Weber quad carburettors, “double hump” cylinder heads, 15-inch wheels, a fixed racing seat, a custom wooden steering wheel. A plexiglass windshield extends around the cabin, which is topped with a black painted roll-hoop. The instrumentation consists of a Veglia Borletti tachometer and Jaeger auxiliary indicators. No odometer is fitted and the total mileage is unknown. The chassis number is riveted to the interior and bears the numbers 001 and 07774.