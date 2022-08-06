The first copy of the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival, the reproduction of the iconic model designed by Giotto Bizzarrini in 1965. The 24 specimens provided by the brand are in fact a tribute to the 5300 GT Corsa chassis number 0222, which competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in that year, remaining long in the collective imagination as one of the most fascinating cars ever. All reproductions will be painted in Rosso Corsa Bizzarrini 222, the same color that was on chassis number 0222 when that race began.

To make it happen, the team went in search of the experts who had carried out the restoration of the original car and carefully removed the layers of paint to find a sample of the color the car was originally painted in. From that sample we worked to give life to the livery that embellishes all 24 specimens. “The team is incredibly proud to see the first 5300GT Corsa Revival leave the factory to join its new owner.”said Simon Busby, Bizzarrini’s chief marketing officer. “We relaunched Bizzarrini earlier this year as the start of a long-term vision, this first delivery to the customer is an important step along the way to fully realize that vision. As we continue to produce the rest of this vehicle series, we will continue to build on the founder’s passion and values ​​with the next stage in the continued development of our modern supercar. ” Fans will be able to admire the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival specimens at the Concours of Excellence in Hampton Court, which will take place from 2 to 4 September.