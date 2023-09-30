Livorno celebrates the late Giotto Bizzarrini, the engineer and designer who passed away last May and founder of the brand of the same name. The visionary Tuscan entrepreneur boasts among his creations also the Ferrari 250 GTO, the Testa Rossa as well as having chased the dream of his own brand which for a few years gave life to unique jewels. Now that brand lives again in the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival Corsa, a supercar that pays homage to the historic model and which in 24 examples brings this car manufacturer back onto the road.

Livorno celebrates Bizzarrini

Bizzarrini’s hometown has thus decided to honor one of its illustrious citizens, as part of the new edition of “Livorno al Centro. Art and Culture of Livorno at the Center of Attention”, a festival of art, culture and entertainment, which has become a fixed appointment in the program of events and which this year also hosts the national preview of the 5300 Revival Corsa, one year after its award ceremony Bizzarrini. Alongside the jewel of the Revival Series, there are also some other classics such as the Ferrari California, the 1900 GT Europa, the ISO AC3. The temporary exhibition “Bizzarrini, the Giotto of the automobile” and that of the “Racing Car” drawings by the artist Marco Collini are also held in the same area.

Bizzarrini’s new supercar

The occasion saw the gathering of several collectors and owners of the jewels created by the Tuscan engineer with Riccardo Colla, Head of Bizzarrini for Italy and Umberto Giorio, Head of Communications of GfG Style who also anticipated some of the crucial points of the new Bizzarrini Giotto , a V12-powered racing car that will arrive in 2026. “After the 5300 GT Revival Corsa project, we are working on the Giotto, – says Colla – the name was chosen in honor of the founder. Starting from the base of the 5300, we worked on a unique carbon structure. Under the skin, however, there is a V12 Cosworth, designed specifically for us. The car will be ready for delivery in 2026, we will officially present the car by 2024.”

Giotto’s style

“Giotto is the continuation of this brand which has had an incredible history in Italy – added Umberto Giorio – As GfG Style we are working on the style of this supercar in close contact with the Bizzarrini engineers. The design will take up the lines of the past, with various elements that recall the history of the brand and its models while reworking them in a modern key. It will be road and limited edition.”