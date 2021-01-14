A user uses the Bizum application to shop at an e-commerce. Santi Burgos

With four years of operation, it has managed to penetrate everyday language: “Make a bizum, send a bizum”. This platform for payments between individuals and electronic commerce through mobile phones already has 13.6 million users in Spain and in 2020 it has grown at a rate of 20,000 registrations per day, with a volume of transactions since it began to operate of 14,000 million euros (10,200 million in 2020 alone). A true revolution to compete with cash in numerous daily transactions.

The word Bizum came out of a laboratory marketing to join two concepts: the prefix bi in reference to two, to the interaction of one with the other, and zum for its speed. It involves making immediate transfers between individuals or in electronic businesses with the use of a smartphone associated with a bank account. But it is not necessary to know the account; the phone number is sufficient.

The immediacy and the use of the telephone differentiate it from the more traditional bank transfers, in addition to some limitations on amounts. The average amount in Bizum transactions is around 48 euros, compared to 1,200 euros in transfers. Currently, between individuals, it allows operations from 0.50 euros to 1,000 euros, while there is no limit if you are buying in an electronic commerce. There are already more than 8,000 places that allow charging through this system.

Its activity began in October 2016 and its gestation lacks the glamor of many start-ups. The European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Spain urged Spanish banks in 2015 to “launch an immediate transfer system as friendly and close as possible, and from there Bizum was born a year later”, explains Ángel Nigorra, director general of the company. “Its great advantage is its universality, since 98% of Spanish banks have this service available to their clients. Users have really been the ones who have sold the service to other people in exponential growth since its implementation ”.

Young people make up the bulk of users. The most numerous (28%) are between the ages of 25 and 34, followed by those between 35 and 44 years with 25% and those between 18 and 24 years with 20%. The rest are over 45 years old.

With practically all Spanish shareholder banking, the system is quite unique. In its business model, users pay nothing and it is Bizum that charges a fee to the 26 owner banks. “Our main objective is not profit, but to give a good sustainable service to banks and to propose new initiatives. We plan to benefit in 2021, adjusting to the plan previously drawn up, ”argues Ángel Nigorra.

Nor do they have an investment budget because Bizum makes use of the technology, platforms and interbank infrastructures of its creators. Thus, only six people work in the company whose main mission is to coordinate the teams of the different financial entities so that everything works correctly.

The originality of Bizum with respect to other mobile payment systems is found in linking the mobile phone to the checking account, compared to most systems that link it to credit cards. Its CEO also considers this project of collaboration and innovation within Spanish banking a milestone, which has won several awards around the world. fintech (finance and technology). “With the exception of the Nordic countries, where little cash is handled, Bizum has become the most significant success story in the rest of Europe,” explains Nigorra.

A success that has also come from the hand of donations made by users. The pandemic has shot them up to 285,000, with a total volume of 10.8 million.

Competitors

Bizum’s forecasts for this year are very ambitious: it expects to reach 20 million users, 22,000 million in transactions and 18,000 businesses on-line. The general director of the company explains its projects for 2021: “In 2020 we have started with face-to-face payment in Lotteries, so the user can go to its administration both to pay bets and to collect prizes immediately. The other major project “is that of payments between companies and individuals through Bizum”.

One of the concerns about competitors comes from European legislation, which allows a third party to make payments against your bank account. An opening that, however, is not reciprocal in cases such as the payment systems of Apple or Samsung phones, among others. That is why they ask for homogeneous rules of the game to be able to compete under equal conditions. Perhaps the biggest threat to Bizum is WhatsApp Pay, a payment system through this application that was closed in Brazil after a week of operation and that has been in tests in India. It is estimated that it could land in Spain in 2021.