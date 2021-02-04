Bilbao and emblematic places of Bizkaia will host the European Multisport Triathlon Championship for ten days between September and October 2022 -on dates not yet specified- in which more than 3,000 athletes of 30 nationalities will participate and with which it is expected to generate an economic impact of 10 million euros.

This competition, presented this Thursday, brings together six European championships: Duathlon, Cros Duathlon, Aquathlon, Cros Triathlon, Medium Distance Triathlon and Aquabike, three of which will take place in Bilbao and the other three in areas of Bizkaia such as the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve, next to the Hanging Bridge – a world heritage site – and in the Enkarterri region.

Bilbao, which already housed during the pandemic, last September, the ninth Spanish Medium Distance Triathlon Championship -with victory of the five-time world champion Javier Gómez Noya– It will once again host the tenth edition of this test next September, before the multisport “great event” arrives in autumn 2022.

More than 3,000 athletes

More than 8,000 people from 30 countries -more than 3,000 athletes and more than 5,000 companions- it is estimated that they will attend the European multisport triathlon, according to what representatives of the Bilbao City Council, the Provincial Council of Bizkaia and the European, Spanish and Basque triathlon federations have announced today, along with mayors of the Biscayan towns where the tests will take place.

The capital of Biscay will host Europeans from Duathlon (about 1,100 participants), Medium Distance Triathlon (1,000) and Aquabike (300 athletes), while the surroundings of the Bizkaia Bridge, between Getxo and Portugalete, will be the scene of the Aquathlon championship (400 athletes), Bermeo -located in Urdaibai- will host the Cros Triathlon (another 400) and the Enkarterri region (Encartaciones) will live the Cros Duathlon (about 400 participants).

In the tests all continental titles will be put into play, both those of the Elite category, as well as those in sub-23 and Age Groups.

A moment of the presentation ceremony.

Tourism, culture and economy

The organizers have highlighted that this championship “it goes beyond the strictly sporting” and it is conceived as an event that also has tourist, cultural, economic and respect for the environment aspects, with which participants in 2022 will be able to “merge” sport with outstanding natural sites in Bizkaia.

The mayor of Bilbao, Juan Mari Aburto, has underlined the importance of this event in the current pandemic. “We want to be prepared – he said – for when we can open our doors to congresses, events, tourists and, in general, to the economic activity and employment generated by many sectors. “He added that the capital of Biscay” is a city of great events and it will be in all its splendor whenever possible. “

The regional deputy for Economic Promotion of Bizkaia, Ainara Basurko, has said that the event represents a “qualitative leap” in the ability to organize large events and has pointed out that a championship of these characteristics requires the collaboration of many institutions “for its duration, its numerous locations and for the impact it will have in terms of participants, visitors and projection for the territory.” The economic impact of the event for Bilbao and Bizkaia has been estimated at 10 million euros.

The president of the Spanish Triathlon Federation, José Hidalgo, highlighted that Bilbao Bizkaia Triathlon is “much more than a sports project”, given its vocation to boost the economy, and highlighted the “immediate love affair” that those responsible for this sport have had with Bilbao and Bizkaia to hold the competitions here.