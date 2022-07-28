One of the quintessential alternative music festivals in the Region of Murcia returns to the fore fulfilling one of its dreams. The eighth edition of Ruidismo, that event only suitable for open minds, will be held on October 1, coinciding, as dictated by its particular tradition, with the central day of the town’s patron saint festivities. However, on this occasion he has managed to confirm one of his fetish groups as headliners: Triángulo de Amor Bizarro. But, beware, the Galician indie rock, noise rock and post-punk band will not be alone because the lineup is complemented by Tortilla Francesa DJ, Melenas, Robot Emilio, .AVI, Costalero, Caliza, Pastor In Vegas B2B Carrie Palmer, Castro, Laborde, Marinita Precaria and Cosmen. Some of them, as we will see in a few lines, have already passed through Ruidismo although with other projects and other sounds. Alternative music that will once again have the La Almazara Youth Center as its stage, where the concerts will be held in the afternoon-evening hours, and the festive area of ​​El Jaraiz, which will host those who perform at noon. Behind the festival is the Bullas Noise Pop Association that seeks to accommodate and project the most independent bands, DJs and visual artists from the ‘underground’ circle, regardless of whether they are already established or emerging.

From French Omelette to Limestone



Ruidismo’s poster is made up of more and less well-known names from the alternative scene. One of the new bands is .AVI, an obscure trio made up of musicians from Murcia and Vega Baja, who will present their first work, ‘Espejo’, on the Bullense stage. From Madrid and under the labels of synthpop, electronica and environmentalism, there will be Elisa Pérez, known as Caliza and for having been part of Cosmen, Adelaida and Rusos Blancos. Among the veterans of the festival is Castro, who performed in 2015 and this time he will do so with a new project in which he is accompanied by Meta, Jorge Fuentes and Adriana and whose debut is ‘Tal vez’. But there is more. Javi, artistically baptized as Cosmen, went to the event in 2016, although now his music has an aftertaste of post-punk, dream pop, shoezage and afrodance. Who also repeats the concert is Miriam, although with her band Laborde, where, as her name indicates, she shows her most personal and human face. It defines itself as 21st century romanticism and its sounds dance between bedroom pop and hyper pop.

The concerts, all free, will take place in the cultural center of La Almazara and the El Jaraiz festive venue



From Murcia and also repeating the experience, there will be the Murcian DJ Carrie Palmer and Pastor in Vegas with a tandem created exclusively for Ruidismo: Pastor in Vegas B2B Carrie Palmer. Electronics and techno in its purest form. The group of old acquaintances is complemented by Robot Emilio, the new proposal by Eduardo Chirinos, who already delighted the festival audience in 2015 with Las Ruinas. Now he will come with ‘To the mess!’ under the arm.

NOT TO BE MISSED groups

When

October 1, 2022, at noon, in the afternoon and in the evening.

Where

Bullas, on the stages of La Almazara and El Jaraiz.

Price

Gratuitous.

Returning to the artists who will make their Ruidismo debut, we have Costalero, who combines rumba and disco sounds with tropical airs. To Melenas who have already filmed and will make their first visit to the Region with this appointment. A Marinita Precaria y la de ella her first album ‘No me mirías’, full of simple, honest pop, without artifice and with lots of keyboard melodies.

The two headliners are Tortilla Francesa, the duo made up of Mariajo and Íñigo who play with ‘pop hits’ and the contrast between North and South – the soul of “the mecca of disco”, Discos Bora-Bora, in Granada , and part of Kokoshca–. And Triángulo de Amor Bizarro, Galicians signed by Mushroom Pillow who have been rocking it since 2004 with their personal and non-transferable music.