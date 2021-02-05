Ex-President Donald Trump resigns from the drama union. After starting disciplinary proceedings, he wrote an angry letter. Fans are thrilled with the answer.

Donald Trump was on the verge of being kicked out of the actors’ union in America after the storm on the Capitol.

He now anticipated this in a one-sided letter.

The union reacted publicly – and is satisfied.

Miami – “Who cares!” Wrote former US President Donald Trump in an angry letter to the actors’ union. He is responding to disciplinary proceedings that the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) initiated against him.

The reason for the proceedings is the storming of the US Capitol by a right-wing mob of Trump supporters: inside on January 6th. Trump is accused of having spurred the pack on with his words, which is why impeachment proceedings have been opened against him. In January, the actors’ union had already sought to expel the ex-presidents – because of the violation of the statutes. The union wanted to decide this week whether Trump should be kicked out, reports the US television station NBC. Trump was faster and just anticipated the decision.

Donald Trump: Farewell letter with self-praise

Before he formulates this wish, the 74-year-old fills the A4 page with self-praise. He was unfamiliar with Gabrielle Carteri’s (union chairman) work, but was “very proud” of his work in films like “Kevin Alone in New York”, “Zoolander” and “of course one of the most successful TV shows of all time, The Apprentice”. “To name just a few!” Writes Donald Trump. Then he waddles CNN again as “fake news” and writes sentences like “Your organization has done very little for its members: inside and nothing for me – except collecting fees and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas”. Then he declares his resignation and repeats his mantra again: “You have done nothing for me.”

Trump has written to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris (yes, that Gabrielle Carteris) to preemptively resign from the union. SAG-AFTRA represents actors, announcers, journalists, etc. He’s now avoided having his membership revoked. pic.twitter.com/WRy38V5izh – Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 4, 2021

Donald Trump’s letter goes viral on Twitter

The actors’ union unceremoniously published the bizarre letter on its own website and responded with a simple “thank you”, which is celebrated on social media. The union has around 160,000 members in the US and represents actors, journalists and media professionals, among others. (jh)

