The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in the world in the first quarter of this year. This means that an electric car beats a model with a combustion engine for the first time. Toyota dominates the rest of the top five.

Elon Musk makes a lot of promises and breaks quite a few, but now it looks like he’s going to do what he said. In fact, Tesla’s CEO claimed that the Model Y would be the best-selling car in the world by 2023, and according to the latest industry data, it’s well on its way.

According to figures from Jato Dynamics Model Y sold 267,000 units in the first quarter. That means an increase of no less than 69 percent compared to the same period last year. The Toyota Corolla, which finished in second place, sold ‘only’ 256,400 units in the first quarter.

Tesla remains at one

While the first quarter is no guarantee for the future, experts believe the Model Y will maintain its lead, especially since Musk has made it clear that he prioritizes volume over profit. In addition, recent extreme price cuts make the Model Y more attractive than ever before. See also Applications | Facebook owner Meta is developing a new social media platform

In addition, sales for the Tesla continue to rise, while Corolla sales are falling as buyers move away from conventional combustion cars in favor of SUVs and electric cars. A combination of the two – such as the Tesla Model Y – is currently doing very well in a number of markets.

Toyota: four cars in top five

In Europe, Corolla never makes the top 10, but the Model Y was also the best-selling car here. Last year, the Tesla Model Y was still in third place with 747,700 units. Second was the Toyota Corolla with 992,000 units sold, itself narrowly beaten by Toyota’s own RAV4, which drove out of the showroom more than a million times.

The Japanese brand is doing much better than Tesla as a whole. Because the entire top five of best-selling cars is further dominated by Toyota. Corolla’s second spot is followed by the Hilux pickup with 214,700 units sold, the RAV4 with 211,000 units sold and Camry with 166,200 units sold. See also Russia says embargoes could raise oil price to $500 a barrel

Check out our videos on cars and mobility below: