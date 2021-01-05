According to a survey, Bavaria’s skepticism towards the corona measures seems to be growing. Nevertheless, Markus Söder continues to enjoy great trust in his politics from the population.

Munich – A new survey shows that a large part of the Bavarian population sees it corona-Activities skeptical. Strangely enough, this does not change the popularity of the Bavarian state government under the Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). The Bavarian population still seems to be satisfied with Söder’s work. The other parties, on the other hand, have to struggle with severe losses.

Markus Söder and CSU continue to have high poll numbers

Although since then December 16 a hard lockdown in Germany and additionally tightened measures in Bavaria apply, the Bavarian population is still satisfied with the work of the state government. According to a survey by the GMS Institute for the television station Sat.1 Bavaria the satisfaction of the population with the state government remains high at 72 percent. 84 percent of the respondents consider much more Markus Söder as a good one Prime Minister. This survey is highly wounded given the fact that 72 percent of respondents in Bavaria the current Corona measures consider it ineffective. Only 24 percent of respondents expect success in the Corona crisis through the measures.

Markus Söders CSU shows strong growth in survey

The survey results are particularly surprising because Markus Söder with its tough course in the Corona crisis noticed. The positive survey results are also reflected in the Voting intentions the voters reflected. If there were state elections next Sunday, they would come CSU to 48 percent, followed by the Greens with 18 percent. Far behind are those SPD with 8, the free voters with 7, the AfD with 6 and the FDP with 4 percent. The CSU recorded an increase of almost 11 percent compared to the last State election 2018. Except for the Greens all other parties have lost several percentage points.

Markus Söder as a potential candidate for Chancellor?

In the survey, the Bavarians were also regarding their attitude towards the CDU-Candidates asked. Above all, this shows the skepticism of many Bavarians regarding the candidates for the CDU chairmanship. 33 percent would be Friedrich Merz preferably as CDU chairman, however 16 on Norbert Röttgen and 13 on Armin Laschet Falling. 33 percent are not in favor of any of the three. That at least shows that even if one of the three candidates is on January 16 to the Chairman elected, a power vacuum could still exist in the Union. If Markus Söder Has ambitions to run for chancellor is still in the stars. So far, Söder had repeatedly emphasized that he saw his place in Bavaria. It should be noted that the CSU could emerge stronger from the corona crisis despite growing criticism from the population of the government measures. (phf)