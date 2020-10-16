The name appeared in the mid-1990s Mario Jardel on the map of great football. The striker had his best times at FC Porto, becoming the league’s top scorer four times and even Europe’s top scorer of the year (Golden Boot) in the 1998/99 season. That may have gone to the head of today’s 47-year-old.
There is no other way to explain his latest statements. As part of a tennis tournament in Lisbon, he was asked about the new European Footballer of the Year, Robert Lewandowski. And had a very self-centered opinion about it (via AS) ready: “There is nobody who can be compared to me. I have made history, I am unique.” Apart from the fact that every person in the world is unique in their own way, the message that Jardel wants to get across cannot be overlooked . In the style of a Cassius Clay: I am the greatest.
Lewandowski? “Lewandowski,” said Jardel, “is a player who scores 40 to 60 goals a year. What he does, I’ve done before, for six or seven years.” What he deliberately leaves aside: the Pole scored his goals (even if not 60 per season) in one of the four best leagues in the world: the Bundesliga. For different clubs.
The Portuguese league NOS is not one of the top five leagues. If you take the UEFA five-year ranking as a benchmark, the Portuguese league is currently in the top six. In the 1990s, when Jardel was active, her status was even lower. Even the Russian and Greek leagues were above the Portuguese.
But Jardel doesn’t seem to care. He even goes one better: “If I were a player these days, I would be worth between 150 and 200 million.” These are spheres of a Mbappé or Neymar. And are above those of a Lewandowski, whose top rating (in 2018) was 90 million euros.
When reading these statements, Lewandowski could only have smiled a tired smile on his face. What should one say against a person who doesn’t see the world as it is, but how he wants to see it? There are many brothers in this spirit at the moment. One of them has even ruled the United States for four years.
Leave a Reply