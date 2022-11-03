Home page politics

Of: Lucas Maier

Propaganda is the order of the day on Russian state television. An expert is now warning that the Russian population will be exhibited in zoos by the West.

Moscow – The state television in Russia is riddled with propaganda and fake news. Since the invasion of the Ukraine however, state propaganda seems to be taking on increasingly bizarre traits. Most recently, the statements made by Professor Dmitry Evstafiev in a TV program by propagandist Vladimir Solojov on state broadcaster caused concern Russia 1 caused a stir, like the British paper express reported.

The professor warned on Russian state television: “Western societies […] like colonialism. They want to close their zoos for us.” It is better to die for the spectators than for them Ukraine war losing, writes Julia Davis, the founder of the Russian Media Monitorto the statement in question on the show.

TV in Russia: Professor offends in a propaganda program

But that’s not all: the propaganda game went on. Evstafiev, a professor of American history and political science, continued his zoo testimony: “They will come and look: there’s an elephant over there and there’s a Russian over here. Look at him, he’s not dangerous.”

With this statement, however, the political scientist rubbed off. The show’s director, Vladimir Solovyov, corrected the statement by saying that “the Russian is dangerous”. “That’s why (he’s also) in a cage), the propagandist said, according to the video offer BuzzClips.

Propaganda in Russia: Professor quickly back on line with the Kremlin

Professor Evstafiev was apparently brought back into line with the Kremlin through the showmaster’s intervention. To Solovyov’s words, he replied approvingly: “Don’t go near the cage and don’t try to feed it.”

the Propaganda in Russia was last received through the attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol additional boost. (lm)