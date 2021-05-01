ofAndreas Knobloch shut down

In times of Corona, the government says the curfew is an effective means – word of it doesn’t seem to have got around everywhere.

Kirburg – May I go out in the evening? Until when can I even go outside? Does jogging or going for a walk count as an exception? What is it like when I go for a walk with the dog? And when does the curfew start? 21 clock? 22 O `clock? Ask these questions many during the corona pandemic. With one click on the Internet, everyone can quickly find out what he or she is allowed to do in the respective district.

Avoid the curfew? Tractor handlebar ensures bizarre police control

But a 24-year-old in Rhineland-Palatinate violated pretty much all the rules far beyond the corona restrictions. In Kirburg, in the northeast of the state, the young man was noticed by a police on the night of May 1st at 12:30 a.m. A traffic control took place at the control point on Köln-Leipziger-Straße in Kirburg. The scenario that took place in front of the officers’ eyes is anything but ordinary.

The 24-year-old drove a tractor and was carrying a crate of beer on the pillion seat. Since the incidence in the district was 140 (as of April 30, 2021), there is a curfew from 10 p.m. And the police officers were probably amazed when they saw the result of the voluntary alcohol test: 2.42 per mille. The message reads: “The driver, who is known to the office, was able to detect alcohol odor in the air he breathed, as well as abnormalities typical of drugs”.

Curfew disregarded, drunk and without a license in tractor

But that was not all. “The driver does not have a driver’s license and the tractor was also not registered. A blood sample was taken from the driver in the hospital in Hachenburg and the tractor was seized, ”said the police. And even the drunk’s girlfriend was there. However, in the car in front of it. The sober lady drove ahead of the tractor in a car.

What is the threat to both of them? “Corresponding criminal proceedings were initiated against the 24-year-old driver. His girlfriend also expects a separate administrative offense report for violating the current curfew, ”said the police. (ank)