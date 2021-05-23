ofCindy Boden shut down

Kim Jong-un wants to avoid any influence from abroad, especially from the West, as much as possible. To this end, he is now said to have banned a number of “capitalist” items.

Pyongyang – What happens every day in North Korea is not really known in detail. It is clear, however, that the demarcation from the West should be kept as large and the influence from abroad as small as possible. According to reports, dictator Kim Jong-un is now even banning North Koreans from wearing skinny jeans and some hairstyles.

Bans in North Korea: Skinny Jeans as a Sign of the “Invasion of the Capitalist Lifestyle”

The rulers fear the “decadent” Western influence on the country’s youth, the British report Mirror and the Daily Express. You quote passages from the state newspaper Rodong Sinmun in North Korea, an organ of the ruling Labor Party of the state. Torn and tight skinny jeans are seen as a sign of the “invasion of the capitalist lifestyle”.

“We have to watch out for the slightest signs of the capitalist lifestyle and fight to get rid of them,” it also says. History has taught that “a country can become vulnerable and eventually collapse like a damp wall, regardless of its economic and defensive strength, if we do not stick to our own lifestyle”. The newspaper warned young people in particular that they could be influenced by the “exotic” lifestyle of capitalism.

Kim Jong-un only allows 15 different haircuts in North Korea

According to Daily Express “Non-socialist hairstyles” like the mullet are forbidden in the Asian country. The hairstyle, in which the hair is worn short in the front and longer in the neck, was particularly modern in the 1980s and still occurs in variations around the world today. Dyed hair had also been banned, which ultimately led to the report of the Daily Express According to this, only 15 different haircuts are allowed.

But that’s not all: Piercings and t-shirts printed with slogans are also allegedly on the prohibited list. Action is also taken against pop music from South Korea, for example. Violations are subject to severe penalties. Such bans are interpreted as a sign that Kim Jong-un is increasingly afraid that his regime will collapse. (cibo)