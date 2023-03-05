A race between two Ferraris doesn’t go too well.

A Dutchman and a Belgian went racing with their Ferraris and it’s no joke. We too are sometimes surprised by the mischief people do with their supercars. Likewise today. Colleague Willem (there are several Willems in the building) came with these photos and videos, fresh from the internet!

What happened? Well, we’re going to tell you. Two Ferraris raced each other through an upscale neighborhood in Italy’s Osimo. The funny thing is, the race is actually more like a bet.

Race between Ferraris ends in minor

At first we see a red Ferrari (a 296 GTB) flying out of the corner. This one drives straight ahead and makes a big jump. Just not high enough to jump OVER the wall, but against it. That’s strange.

It gets even weirder when a second Ferrari, a blue one (F12berlinetta) this time, does exactly the same. It appears that the curb is shaped in such a way that it serves as a jump ramp.

Now no one will believe this story without footage and luckily we have that for you. There was a security camera that just recorded everything. The crash is certainly not the least and would not be out of place in a moderate spinoff for a Fast & Furious part. Only now there are laws of physics.

The emergency services were quickly on the scene. A trauma helicopter came to be sure, but it turned out not to be necessary. The occupants were slightly injured. They went to the hospital for an extra check-up, but nothing appeared to be wrong.

Of course we are curious about what exactly happened. If more information is known, we will post an update to this article.

