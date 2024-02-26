A remarkable news photo has resulted in an Irish woman receiving a claim for damages worth more than €700,000. The woman stated that she became disabled after a traffic accident, but was prominently featured in the newspaper after she won a 'Christmas tree throwing' competition. The woman speaks of a snapshot and sticks to her story that she is disabled.
