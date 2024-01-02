If you set foot in the gym for the first time today with your good intentions and just get the bar off the ground, it would be quite impressive if in two months you could suddenly bench press 100 kilos. The same applies at the Nürburgring; If you suddenly shave 26 seconds off your lap time, there is more going on than some Instagram advice and a disciplined training schedule.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S set a time of 7 minutes and 33 seconds in 2022. This made it as fast as a BMW M2 or an old Nissan GT-R. The brand now announces that the updated Taycan has set a new lap time on the Nordschleife of 7 minutes and 7 seconds. That is 2 seconds slower than the Rimac Nevera with 1,914 hp.

Even on the Nürburgring Nordschleife of over 20 kilometers, half a minute is an eternity. Porsche says that the updated Taycan would build up a lead of 1.3 kilometers if the old and the new were to race against each other on the Groene Hel. Test driver Lars Kern is said to have achieved almost the same time several times.

Will the updated Taycan get 1,000 hp?

The Porsche photos clearly show that the bumpers have been slightly reworked, but that will not save you 26 seconds. So the big question is: why is the updated Taycan so lightning fast? The internet thinks it knows the answer: according to persistent rumors, Porsche is working on a version of the Taycan with 1,000 hp. This EV would have three electric motors.

Porsche does not reveal anything about the specifications in the press release about the lap time of the updated Taycan. The brand only says that the car was equipped with a roll cage and bucket seats, but that doesn't make it much faster either. It is almost impossible to miss that the Taycan facelift will see a significant increase in power. In March, Porsche will release the full video of the lap online.

The race with Tesla

Tesla proudly announced in 2019 that the Model S Plaid could theoretically set a lap time of 7 minutes and 5 seconds. Two years later they came up with an official lap time: 7 minutes and 35 seconds. So Porsche is actually doing what Tesla had always wanted to do. Maybe the new Tesla Roadster (if it ever comes) can beat Porsche again.

Tesla's time was fast enough at the time to dethrone the Taycan, but Porsche recovered and set a time of 7 minutes and 33 seconds. The brand improves its own lap record with the updated Taycan. By the way, it is not a record for the fastest production EV, because that is in the hands of group member Rimac.