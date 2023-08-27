DAccording to the organizers, the large-scale search for Nessie in Scotland has come to an end with many reports of possible sightings. Alan McKenna of the Loch Ness Exploration volunteer group said on Sunday in the village of Drumnadrochit that some videos and tips had reached him via internet cameras. “There is a lot of data and we will need a lot of time to check everything,” he said. McKenna made no concrete reference to Nessie’s identity. In the evening, drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras should rise above the lake.

Loch Ness Exploration and the Loch Ness Center tourist attraction had called for a two-day search at the famous lake in the Scottish Highlands – some 90 years after a famous description by hotel manager Aldie MacKay of Nessie, which had triggered a hype about Loch Ness. The “official register” now counts a total of 1149 sightings, four of them from this year.

Dozens of volunteers lined up along the shore, and hundreds watched Loch Ness via internet cameras. McKenna and his team went out onto the lake several times and lowered an underwater microphone called a hydrophone. During a test on Friday, “bizarre noises” could be heard, he said. When checking the same place on Sunday, however, nothing was heard. It is therefore unclear whether the noise was caused by gases or by a living being, it said.

Nevertheless, project manager McKenna wants to dispel concerns that he is dealing with a PR campaign. “It’s not about proving Nessie’s existence,” he said. Rather, there is still so much in the lake that one does not know and understand – not just a possible monster.



A photo of a Nessie film prop on the monitor accompanies a boat on Loch Ness in search.

Image: dpa



But what if not a sea monster is Nessie? “It’s something fish-like, maybe an amphibian,” says author and Nessie blogger Roland Watson. The world record holder for finding Nessie, Steve Feltham, who has lived on the lake shore for 32 years, believes there is a particularly large catfish. Other suspicions range from porpoises or dolphins – unlikely because the inflow is too shallow – to seals, which come into the lake from time to time, to a family of otters (“when they swim in a row, they form a lot of little humps,” says Watson). It is also possible that the winds create special wave movements that from a distance look like the shadow of a creature. Floating tree trunks are also considered a possibility.