The photo of Hagenaar Erik van Trommel (known from Ernst, Bobbie and the rest) was accidentally shown on Saturday evening with Rob Fruithof’s obituary. The latter actor and presenter died on Friday at the age of 71. Van Trommel calls it a ‘bizarre mistake’, but acknowledges that he and Fruithof were often compared to each other.

“Actor/presenter Rob Fruithof and I are often mistaken for each other,” writes Van Trommel on his Instagram page. ‘We really look alike. Rob and I thought that too and sometimes talked about it together. Today it came out that Rob passed away. RTL Boulevard did not show Rob’s photo with the item on this subject, but my photo. A bizarre mistake. We wish Rob’s family and friends strength with the loss.’

The confusion may have to do with a wrong caption in the photo system AP. The press agency’s photographer had made the same mistake by confusing Fruithof and Van Trommel when the photo was added to the image bank at the beginning of this year. “Obviously it was immediately adjusted yesterday and we apologize to both Van Trommel and the relatives of Fruithof and RTL Boulevard who were misrepresented by the caption,” says editor-in-chief Freek Staps of the magazine. AP. See also Tiger parents pass on very different values ​​to their children than helicopter parents

Waku Waku

Rob Fruithof was best known as a presenter of the TV game Waku Waku, a quiz about animals and nature in which well-known Dutch people participated. Fruithof was also active at the TROS as a presenter of On land, at sea and in the air. As an actor he had small roles in, among others, On the way to tomorrow and the American series Black Nails.

‘Grateful for all the beautiful memories he leaves behind, we announce the death of Rob Fruithof (71)’, was read on Saturday on Fruithof’s Facebook page. He passed away on August 25, 2023 due to cancer. He lived in Cape Town and leaves behind his son Leon (20).’



