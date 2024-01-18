Yes, that's really how this mid-range EV sedan is sold, with gull-wing doors and a difficult name: eπ 007.

Coming up with a name for a car is not easy. Especially if you are going to use difficult characters. The Kia Cee'd and especially the Pro_Cee'd for example, that is difficult to do while it can be done easily (the pair are now also called Ceed and Proceed). Accents and special letters also do not always work well, think of Murciélago, Ɛ̃fini and the crazy adventures of Alpine who now indicate their concept cars with a β (beta). We also had to switch gears a bit, because articles are difficult to find on these types of letters. Fun fact: exactly for that reason Toyota changed the GR 86 to GR86, because otherwise only 'GR' and '86' would be found, which was too general to get good results.

eπ 007

That's why we ask for forgiveness for the mild clickbait this time, because if you have to include the name of this car in the title, it becomes very difficult. When was the last time you had to use the sign for pi on your keyboard? Practice it already, because the eπ 007 is here, a product of the Chinese Dongfeng. That's a large conglomerate just like Geely, so eπ is the brand. And then also use 007 while there is no link with James Bond. Special, to say the least. By the way, eπ is often written phonetically as YipaiSo that's how you pronounce it.

Gull-wing doors

And even then, the use of pi is not what makes the eπ 007 so special. In terms of design it is 'okay', we mainly see many elements of existing designs in it. In itself it is worth giving it a little more fun. Dongfeng does this by equipping the eπ 007 with gull-wing doors. Yes really. And then no Falcon Wing practices: scissor doors at the front. A bit like the old tuning catalogues. In cars like the 300SL with gull-wing doors they had a function and in the Model X you could also say that there is logic behind it. At eπ it seems to be purely for styling. Well…

(PH)EV

Furthermore, the eπ 007 is 'just' an electric sedan. With some nice tricks, it must also remain unique of course. The specs are quite nice: the Cd value is 0.209, which is almost at the level of the Mercedes EQS. Then Mercedes' argument that their EQS had to have a strange banana shape for such a Cd value also falls away. The interior does not seem bizarrely original either: two screens, of which the middle screen is a 15.6-inch unit.

Anyway, some nice tricks: a wireless smartphone charger with a capacity of 50W, for example. Or what about 31 sensors to promote autonomous driving under the name eπ PILOT. Missed opportunity to call it πlot, but whatever. You will also be spoiled with massage chairs, a 20-speaker audio system and 64-color mood lighting with the option to pulsate to the beat of the music.

(PH)EV

With the eπ 007 you can choose between plug-in hybrid or EV. The EV has three versions:

160 kW (218 hp), 57 kWh, 6.8 seconds to 100, 530 km range;

200 kW (272 hp), 70 kWh, 5.8 seconds to 100, 620 km range;

400 kW (544 hp), 70 kWh, 3.9 seconds to 100, 540 km range.

These ranges are measured via the CLTC, the Chinese version of WLTP. This is reportedly slightly brighter than the WLTP, but even with a small decrease, 620 km is not bad. The PHEV appears to be a petrol engine linked to the basic EV version with a smaller battery pack: you get the same 160 kW, an extra 1.5 liter engine and a total driving range of 1,200 km, of which 200 km are electric. Not bad!

Price

And all that for the equivalent of $22,100. China seems to be encouraging EVs with significant subsidies – something to look into soon – but that is certainly not a bad thing. Although the car feels a bit like it is trying to be fun with some gimmicks. (through CarNewsChina)

