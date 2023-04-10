With videoShortly after the half-time signal for the Liverpool – Arsenal match, a very remarkable scene took place. Left back Andrew Robertson received an elbow from linesman Constantine Hatzidakis.
Robertson wanted to express his displeasure with the yellow card he received just before. He tried to start a conversation with Hatzidakis by grabbing his arm, but the assistant of director Paul Tierney was not waiting for that and he made it clear. The linesman treated the Liverpool midfielder to an elbow.
The incident sparked great dismay among the Liverpool players, but no immediate action was taken at half-time. Hatzidakis ‘just’ appeared on the field again in the second half.
Inquiry into incident
The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for match officials in English football, was quick to reveal that an investigation has been launched into Hatzidakis’ ‘alleged’ elbow.
PGMOL are aware of an incident between assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson during half time of Liverpool’s game against Arsenal at Anfield. We will review the matter once the game is over,” the statement read.
Roy Keane calls Robertson a ‘baby’
Sky Sports analyst Roy Keane also thinks that Robertson was acting enormously. “Does Robertson grab the linesman first? I’m not sure, but why is he complaining? He should be more concerned with his way of defending. Do you know what he is, that Robertson? I’ve seen him a few times, he’s a big baby, that’s what that guy is,” said the former Manchester United captain.
Premier League numbers
View at the bottom of this article all videos about the Premier League, all results, the program and the standings of the English top competition and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists). Check out our match center here!
Premier League results and fixtures
Premier League standings
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Bizarre #Linesman #elbows #Andrew #Robertson #research #hanging #pants
Leave a Reply