“Whoever decided to dub Luca Bizzarri is clearly pro-Putin”. ‘Servant of The People’, the sit com starred by Volodymyr Zelensky before becoming president of Ukraine, airs in Italy on La7 and Twitter does not forgive. First in the social trends is in fact the hashtag #Bizzarri, with the actor targeted by a flood of criticisms on the dubbing of President Zelensky entrusted to him. Many jokes and jokes in the users’ chirps: “Luca Bizzarri’s voice is totally out of context, out of place. It makes everything unpleasant to follow. There are subtitles, use them”, “Let’s face it: dubbing of Bizzarri niet” , “Bizzarri received the VHS and dubbed it in an afternoon in his bedroom”, “I Zelensky voiced by Bizzarri do not watch it because I want to continue to be on the side of the Ukrainian people”, “Bizzarri officially declared an enemy of Ukraine” , “All the talented Italian voice actors must be dead”, are just some of the many comments that have appeared on the social network.