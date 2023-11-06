with summaryMicky van de Ven was injured at Tottenham Hotspur on Monday evening. The central defender had to be substituted shortly before half-time of the London derby against Chelsea due to a muscle injury. That is not only bad news for Tottenham, but also for the Dutch national team. Tottenham eventually lost 1-4.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
00:23
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Bizarre #derby #Tottenham #Chelsea #red #cards #handful #disallowed #goals #painful #injury #Micky #van #Ven