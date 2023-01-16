There are bizarre pursuits during the driving test in Enschede. Alexander Pechtold is not amused.

Do you remember the moment? The day you finally took your driving test? That was exciting, wasn’t it? Well, in Enschede it is nowadays yet more exciting. There is a chance that you will be followed by a scary man. We say scary man, because he waits for teaching cars that are going to take a driving test and then drives right behind them. Yes, this is happening in Enschede and we are not making it up.

The bizarre pursuits during the driving test are not accidental. In fact, everyone knows who it is: Henrie Kamps. He was once a driving school owner himself and that will probably not have been voluntary, that he is no longer one. The bizarre pursuits during the driving test are a kind of stunt by Kamps.

Bizarre chases during driving test are more common

It hasn’t happened once or twice, but it has happened to several candidates. This means there is a new protocol: every time Kamps starts chasing a car, the driving test is aborted. The director of the CBR, Alexander Pechtold, is aware of this. In the context of safety for students and examiners, there is no other option than to abort the exam and try again later in the day.

Kamps does not deny that he is chasing the teaching cars. His motives are ‘pure journalism’. He was once a driving school holder, but was removed from office in 2021 by the CBR. According to Kamps, this is because there is a culture of fear at the CBR. He wants to point that out. To unearth that culture of fear, he terrifies very young adults by riding right behind them.

Whistleblower?

Up own website Henrie Kamps speaks of herself as a ‘whistleblower’. Ah. It is not entirely clear what exactly is going on. The fact is that he no longer has a driving school and with these actions that will probably never be the case again.

Alexander Pechtold does not want to confirm that it concerns Kamps. However, the CBR is considering steps. Within a few days it should become clear what the CBR will do against these bizarre pursuits during the driving test.

