Some bugs in Call of Duty ruin the game. Others, well, the sky’s the limit.

This new Black Ops Cold War bug lets players control the clouds – sort of.

A redditor uploaded a clip of the bug in action to the Black Ops Cold War sub. It took place on the Moscow map as a match of search and destroy was about to begin, with the player zooming in and out of their weapon’s scope to pass the time during the countdown. With each press of the trigger the clouds appear to get smaller, then move back to normal size as the trigger is released. The effect looks a bit like the player is pulling the clouds towards and away from them with each ADS.

I control the clouds now desde r / blackopscoldwar This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

It’s certainly one of the more bizarre bugs we’ve seen in Call of Duty, and has left me asking brain-melting questions of Black Ops’ skyboxes. Can we, perhaps, control the sun? The moon? The very universe itself?

So, what’s going on here?

It appears the bug has something to do with the game’s field of view. Treyarch’s Josh “FoxhoundFPS” Torres, who stepped in to the reddit thread to say the developer is investigating the bug, pointed to a note on Black Ops’ Trello board on FXs becoming misaligned on FOVs higher than 80.

The Trello board entry mentions misaligned smoke, zombie eye glow, and uranium glows when players’ FOV is set higher than 80 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Perhaps it’s time to add clouds to the list.