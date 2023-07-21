Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Because the sea in Italy didn’t look like it did in the travel brochure, a holidaymaker sued the tour operator. Ebb and flow were responsible for this.

Munich – Vacationers can expect a large selection of travel destinations on travel portals. However, you don’t always get what you’re promised. This also counts Restaurant prices that are too high, which turn the holiday into a disaster can do. But sometimes neither the tour operator nor the hotel can do anything about it. An Austrian woman who sued the tour operator after her vacation in Italy had to learn that too. Her problem was that the sea didn’t look like it did in the catalogue.

Italy vacationer is suing tour operators over sea photos

There are things on vacation that nobody can influence. These include, above all, the weather and the forces of nature. However, a holidaymaker in the Italian city of Grado was outraged that the sea just didn’t look like the tour operator’s pictures, eh today.at reported. When the woman wanted to swim, she found that the sea was gone. She had to walk meters out to get to the water.

Holidaymakers on the beach in Grado.

Ebb and flow are not as pronounced on the north coast of the Adriatic as on the North Sea, but the tides are still noticeable. However, the organizer had not shown the low tide, which apparently annoyed the holidaymaker very much. After the holiday, the woman sued the organizer. The lawsuit was unsuccessful because there was no deficiency relevant to travel law.

Holidaymaker in Italy complains about the sea and fails – cases are often rejected

It is known that there are high and low tides in Grado, which is why deviations in the water level are to be expected in the pictures, as the lawyer Eike Lindinger said today.at explained. The lawyer, who has represented tour operators for decades, has already experienced a number of strange lawsuits. According to the lawyer, if the trip does not go as vacationers imagine, they would try to sue for high payments. But most people don’t get much in such cases: “Often it’s only five percent.”

The ADAC advises vacationers to report defects to the tour guide. This means, for example, the travel agency or tour operator. In addition, evidence of the defects should be secured, for example by photos, and confirmed by the on-site staff. Vacationers should set a reasonable deadline for the defects to be rectified. Lindinger also advises vacationers to contact the tour operator immediately. “If you remain silent and only make claims after you return, it’s extremely difficult,” explained the lawyer.

