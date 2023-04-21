The Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap this Thursday in the first of his concerts at the Palermo Hippodrome. LUIS ROBAYO (AFP)

— I do this to have fun, to have fun, to have fun

It is the voice of Resident, but puts the body Bizarrap. From the Hipódromo de Buenos Aires, Argentina’s most popular music producer kicked off his first world tour on Thursday night BZRL Live Tour in front of 20,000 fans. Between giant screens arranged in 360 degrees and an impressive play of lights, Bizarrap, the artistic name of Gonzalo Julián Conde, made the audience dance for two hours to the rhythm of his “Music Sessions”, the songs he composes and records together with different artists and that have given him planetary fame.

Cell phones raised, the young concertgoers received a standing ovation for the DJ when he came out on stage. He did it with the same look with which he made himself known from his room-studio in Ramos Mejía, in the suburbs of Buenos Aires: dark glasses, a black cap, a tracksuit and large headphones with which to remix his rap songs live. , trap, reggaeton and electronics.

— Everything I touch I do bombastic

The BZRP Music Sessions #36 Recorded together with the Argentine Nathy Peluso, it was the starting point of a very careful show from the audiovisual perspective. With surround sound and images, mixed with a web of laser beams, Bizarrap lit up the racetrack with the voice of his compatriot, later hooked to that of the ragpicker L-Gante, protagonist of session # 38.

At the age of 24, this musical King Midas, capable of catapulting the artists with whom he collaborates to the top of musical platforms, transformed the Hipódromo into a gigantic electronic track. The audience, made up mostly of teenagers and twenty-somethings, did not stop dancing.

— If I say Fifth, you say Step

One of the stellar moments was the appearance of the only guest of the night: Duki, the musical alias of Mauro Ezequiel Lombardo, one of the most listened to rappers in Argentina. “Number one,” said the producer when introducing the protagonist of the BZRP Music Session #50. Duki wowed the audience, who sang, clapped and cheered for his idol.

The Fifth Step mentioned in the song was one of the most fertile territories for Argentine urban music in the past decade. Duki and Bizarrap attended that gigantic cockfight organized in Rivadavia Park, which was also the origin myth of other colleagues such as Wos, Trueno, Lit Killah and even Paulo Londra, who also participated.

The Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap during his recital at the Buenos Aires Hippodrome. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni (EFE)

The Argentine fans expected more guests, but they did not arrive, and the show lowered the intensity after the departure of Duki. It was the turn of little known songs until the show returned to rise with the hits of local artists like Cazzu, Dillom and Nicki Nicole. Shortly after, the long-awaited session in London arrived, the 23rd, and that number chosen in honor of NBA star Michael Jordan flew over all the screens while the audience chanted “because I feel like I got lost once, and today that I woke up, I can say I’m back.”

“I am very excited”

“I don’t know if you know, but this is my first own show and it’s very exciting for me. Words barely come out of me, because I’m very excited, “Bizarrap confessed in the final stretch of the concert. “I’m not very expressive,” he admitted shortly after, impressed by the reception. He sang and danced along with the audience, but he also felt nervous.

— A wolf like me is not for guys like you uh uh uh.

Four years ago, Bizarrap kicked off their first sessions with a basic mixing program, a low-quality microphone, and a friend’s cell phone camera. Now he is performing in Buenos Aires with sold-out tickets for the three consecutive concerts he will give at the Hipódromo and is preparing for a tour that will take him to Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain.

As in a symbiotic relationship, just as Bizarrap’s catchy beats have made emerging artists known outside their borders, his collaboration with big stars like Puerto Rican Residente or Colombian Shakira has been a springboard for him.

The shooting of the Barranquillera against her ex-partner Gerard Piqué was one of the highlights of the night, with images of a howling wolf from the screens that alternated with cartoons by the artist and Bizarrap created for the BZRP Music Session #53.

— I arrived in the city and they welcome me as if I were a boss

Bizarrap intoxicated the Argentine public with the remix of Malbecthe song composed with Duki in which they pay tribute to the celebrations of the Argentine team after winning the World Cup in Qatar last December.

Argentine flags among the attendees, while images of the World Cup were projected on the screens, of the three stars that now adorn the Albiceleste shirt and large posters that read “Argentina”.

— Stay, the nights without you hurt

How could it be otherwise, because the public waited for him all night, the DJ and producer said goodbye with his greatest success to date: the session recorded with the Spanish Quevedo, which has accumulated almost 1,200 million views on YouTube.

After new thanks, broken by emotion, and the applause with which his fans responded from below, Bizarrap left the stage. He will stay in Buenos Aires two more nights. “To have fun”. “To repeat it again.”

