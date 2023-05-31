The Argentinian Producer bizarre surprised his fans with the announcement of his next musical session, which will have the Mexican rapper as a guest Featherweight. The artist shared a brief preview on his social networks, where you can listen to a fragment of the song and see the logo of the Music Session # 55. What do you expect from this collaboration? Find out when the single will be released and where it can be heard.

When and at what time does Session #55 of Bizarrap and Featherweight come out?

Bizarrap confirmed that BZRP Session #55 will be with nothing more and nothing less than Featherweight, Mexican musician and singer who has become popular for the song “Ella baila sola”. As published by the Argentine DJ, in the shared intrigue video it is revealed that this release will be released on Wednesday, May 31.

Featherweight, Mexican singer. Photo: diffusion

At the moment, the exact time of the premiere of the song is not confirmed. However, users on social networks assure that it could leave at 00:00 that day. However, this information could be clarified later on Instagram or Twitter.

Where does Bizarrap and Featherweight Session #55 premiere?

Like any release, the premiere of the official video clip will take place on YouTube, within the channel of bizarre. Also, it can be heard on the main music platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal. Can you outplay Shakira’s BZRP? Users are waiting for the views that the theme will have.

What were Bizarrap’s last BZRP Music Sessions?

Everytime that bizarre announces a collaboration, his name becomes a trend. The BZRP Music Session with Shakira was a success, because at that time the Colombian singer was overcoming Gerard Piqué’s infidelity, very popular in 2022. This release was in January 2023 and became the artist’s most listened to ‘feat’ .

Later, the musician launched a new ‘tiradera’ with Arcángel. Although it did not reach the reproductions that with the interpreter of “I congratulate you”, the single achieved the expected reach.

