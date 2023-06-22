The union of two of the leading artists on the urban scene, such as Bizarrap and Rauw Alejandro, results in a successful song. The Argentine producer and the Puerto Rican artist have teamed up to release what will most likely be the song of the summer of 2023.

Session number 56 by the Argentine DJ follows the line of most of the producer’s sessions, in which electronics and multiple references play a leading role. Bizarrap had left some doubts in his latest work with the Mexican artist Peso Pluma. A subject that the public did not like as it moved away from the essence marked by the producer in his sessions, which he opted for making a lying corrido characteristic of regional Mexican music.

With this session number 56, Bizarrap dispels those doubts and returns to a terrain that he handles like no one else. The one with that electronic trapper style far from the ‘mainstream’ reggaeton that has worked so well for him. And he does it together with Rauw Alejandro, one of the most popular artists in recent times on the urban scene.

The song brings verses with clear references and, most of them, addressed to Rosalía. The main nod to her current partner is evident in the verse “if you’re despechá, I’ll do a rehab for you”, a clear reference to the song ‘Despechá’ by the Spanish artist. In addition, the sample of the Catalan song itself sounds in the background.

The essence of Bizarrap’s songs is also in the careful references and, in the case of Rauw, it seemed evident that he would wink at Rosalía. However, her current partner has not been the only artist referenced in the ‘Session 56’. So has Shakira, a true benchmark for the Puerto Rican, as he himself has confirmed in a recent interview.

In another of the verses of the song, Rauw says “another pose requires nothing from fatigue”, while the famous moans from Shakira’s song ‘Loba’ are sampled. While, in the background of the studio, an image of Fatigue, a dog that appears in the popular Argentine series ‘Married with children’, appears on television. Another reference, this time from Bizarrap himself, hidden in the session.

Quevedo and Shakira, unattainable



The song is being a success during its first hours of release. 6 million views on YouTube, applying to be one of the most listened to sessions of the famous Argentine producer. However, it seems complicated that it can surpass Bizarrap’s collaborations with Shakira and Quevedo. Session 53 of the Colombian, controversial at the time due to its multiple references to Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, accumulates 572 million views on YouTube and 676 million listeners on Spotify. In the case of Spanish, her song with the Argentine producer exceeds 1.3 billion views on Spotify and 538 million views on YouTube, making it the most popular Bizarrap session.

The Argentine producer was in charge of promoting session number 56 together with Rauw Alejandro in the fitting rooms of a well-known clothing brand in Madrid. It is usual for Bizarrap to gather passers-by in a room with a hidden camera so that they can react to their songs that are about to come out.

In the video that he uploaded to his social networks, the reactions of the people who exclusively listened to the song filled the public with reasons to think that it would be a successful product and with high options of being the song of this summer 2023. They were not wrong.