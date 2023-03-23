after the fame he gained bizarre in collaboration with Shakirataking it even to the program Jimmy Fallon, now the music producer is coming for more. This time the BZRP Music Session is with the famous reggaetonero Archangelwho started in music since 2005, and has collaborated with J Balvin, Anuel AA, Daddy Yanke, Bad Bunny and Karol G. The musician with nine albums and more than 40 singles joins the producer, who has more than 50 sessions with different artists, and they begin their new song like this: “The day I do a session with bizarre The same thing will happen that I do with all the rhythms. It’s just that that’s my job, I’m a guy who kills the rhythms.”

But that’s not all, but the BZRP Music session #54 makes use of rhymes with references to soccer, mentioning MaradonaDybala, Lionel Messithe Dibu, and also some topics that caught the spotlight recently: “killing them like Shakira to PiqueI don’t play soccer, but the Pele“. And, as usual, the production of the theme begins as a traphalfway, when it turns into an up-tempo hip house track.