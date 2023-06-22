The competition to designate what will be the song of the summer is already underway. nocturnal, by Vicco, aim among the favorites. Others they trust merch, a verbenero nonsense of the Argentinean Lil Cake. Since this morning there is another candidate, the sessions 56 from Bizarrap, where the Argentine producer invites the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, reggaeton player and Rosalía’s publicized partner.

with the usual plan marketinian, the 24-year-old Argentine star Gonzalo Julián Conde (Bizarrap) has unveiled another of his sessions. You already know: Bizarrap composes the music and invites figures from the current urban scene to put the lyrics and interpret them. It all started modestly in 2018 and for some time it has become one of the pop events of the moment. By sessions have passed Resident, Nathy Fluffy, Duki, Villano Antillano… All names of the so-called urban genre (regaeton, hip hop, trap…) sung in Spanish. The sessions Bizarrap experienced two important peaks, one unexpected and the other sung. The first was chapter 52, with an almost unknown at the time (summer 2022) Quevedo canary interpreter. The already famous stay It was the most listened to song in the world all summer on the Spotify platform. Bizarrap’s other huge hit resulted from his union with Shakira and the song of anger / spite against his ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

The bar too high? Indeed, but the Argentine producer is managing to maintain the level of punch. On June 1, he uncorked 55, with Featherweight, a Mexican interpreter and musical phenomenon in his country: the new regional music, an update on corridos. And now he is allied with Rauw Alejandro (30 years old), a Puerto Rican reggaeton singer from the same generation as Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Anuel, Myke Towers or Jhay Cortez. All from Puerto Rico, all on the list of the most listened to when they edit their songs.

The sessions 56 he moves away from reggaeton to bet on commercial electronic dance music. It is a mixture of the songs that the Argentine recorded with Quevedo and Shakira, with very similar parts. The lyrics focus on a sexual encounter with no strings attached, and that’s it. “You want to try me, I eat you all. / We can fuck and let the hours go by. / And in the morning there doesn’t have to be a wedding. / I am alone and you are alone”, sings Rauw Alejandro without many aspirations of entering the history of musical poetry.

Of course, you can find some messages from the Puerto Rican to his partner, Rosalía. The duo is very given to these cuddling displays to the delight of those passionate about frivolities and the horror of musicians. In the video that accompanies the song, Alejandro appears with a motorcycle helmet, one of the main elements of the aesthetic of Motomami, Rosalia’s album. More. In the lyrics, the singer says: “If you are get rid ofI make you a rehab”. Need I mention that get rid of Is it a success for Rosalia? At the end of the video, by the way, Bizarrap and Rauw announce that they have another collaboration, a song called baby hello which will be published shortly. This is about not wasting anything.

Furthermore, the circle is beginning to close: the sessions between Bizarrap and Rosalia.

