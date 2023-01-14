Ramos Mejía.- In January 2023 the whole world knew the name Bizarrap, the young producer who collaborated with Shakira to release the song with hints to his ex Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí, the woman with whom he was unfaithful. But, Do you know who ‘BZRP’ is?

The story of Gonzalo Julián Conde, Bizarrap, originally from Ramos Mejía, Argentina, began several years ago as a content creator for YouTube on his channel that bears his nickname. Their first steps in the urban genre he gave them by ‘stealing’ videos of impromptu rap battles and producing them in the style that later brought him fame.

These clips were disseminated in compilations of funny moments happened in freestyle battles, he included them as an intro or outro and they were one of the most anticipated moments by his fans. At that time his fame within the industry did not go much further.

Everything changed when he started doing the ‘Music Sessions’ that up to the moment of writing this text they are at number 53 with the participation of Shakira and her song full of references to soccer player Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí.

What started as a recreational activity became a job and lifestyle for the 24-year-old Argentine, who has already had the opportunity to rub shoulders with artists of the stature of Residente, Azcino, Alemán, Duki, Nicki Nicole, Nicky Jam among many other exponents of the genre.

Almost 18 million followers on YouTube alone and tens of millions of views on his videos attest to the quality of the work he does behind the controls as a post-producer and DJ.