During an interview, the mother of a boy who disappeared 16 years ago in the Canary Islands made a revelation about Biyín. She said that the couple AuronPlay he had made different tasteless jokes about the situation. This fact originated a wave of criticism towards both streamers.

Bijín came out to defend herself saying that she had never made those jokes and that it was a smear campaign. However, several users of social networks began to find several tweets with neo-Nazi ideology and xenophobia. They even found a response from the mother to one of her tweets asking her to stop.

Since she and AuronPlay are a couple, they appeared in a video together denying the accusations. The streamer said that the subject did not matter to him and that it had only been ‘pushed up for face’. However, users of the social network have begun to ‘cancel’ them and bring up some discrepancies. Like the fact that Bijín has deleted a good number of tweets in the last few hours.

AuronPlay and Biyín are well-known streamers within the medium. However, this situation could make them fall from the grace of their audience. Some advocates argue that tweets from years ago are just black humor. However, several of them do not end with any joke and only offend certain groups of the population.

What is the case that caused this stir with AuronPlay and Biyín?

On March 10, 2007, a little boy by the name of Yeremi Vargas disappeared while playing near his home in Gran Canaria. Almost 16 years after his disappearance, it is not known exactly what happened to him, so his family is asking for justice.

Source: Twitter – ElfaThorrez

Yeremi’s mother, Ithaisa Suárez, said the years have been very difficult during her search. These were worse during a time when he received different calls and saw some tweets making fun of the situation. According to her, many of them came from Bijin in 2013, who did not stop even though she begged. For his part, AuronPlay apologized at the time, according to the mother, which means that he also participated in the teasing. What do you think about this situation?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about this and other issues.