Started business in 1987 with menswear Kishore Biyani was born in 1961 to a Mumbai textile businessman. He showed such interest in his family business that in 1987 U turned the business to readymade garments. After this, Kishore Biyani started a retail business named Erstwhile Manz Wear in 1987. Shortly thereafter he changed his brand name to Pantaloons. In 1992, he got listed on Pantaloon’s stock exchange so that the money could be deposited. After this, he did not look back, because he had made the entire ecosystem of retail.

The first Big Bazaar store opened in 2001, today there are 295 Future Group opened the first story of Big Bazaar in 2001. By 2006, it had increased to 56 and by 2008 it had increased to 116. Although the recession of 2008 had a bad effect on the company, the company continued to grow. New stores opened every year and by 2019 there have been a total of 295 stores. Let us know that only after the recession of 2008, the company’s debt continued to increase. If we talk about all the stores of the Future Group, then its number has more than 1800 today.

And sell Pantaloons majority shares In 2012, Kishore Biyani sold majority shares of Pantaloons to Aditya Birla Nuvo. The deal was done for 1600 crore rupees. It also included a loan of Rs 800 crore, which was transferred to Aditya Birla. In 2012, Biyani also sold majority shares of Future Capital Holding to Warburg Pincus, a US company and raised money. At that time, the company was under debt of about Rs 5000 crore. Last year, Biyani sold a 49 percent stake in Future Coupons to Amazon.com. Future Coupons holds 7.3 percent of Reliance Retail.

Today Future Group is under debt In 2012, the company had a debt of around Rs 5000 crore. At the same time, according to the Mint report, the total debt on the Future Group as on 31 March 2019 was 10951 crore. It increased to 12778 crores on 30 September 2019. The company’s worst phase came this year, when Future Retail defaulted on a debt payment. The company’s shares went awry. Explain that in 2019, Forbes magazine named Kishore Biyani as the 80th richest Indian with assets of $ 1.78 billion (about Rs 13016 crore). After default, rating agencies like Standard & Poor’s and Fitch reduced Future Retail’s ratings. Biyani started her journey at the age of just 26, when she opened Pantaloon’s first store in Kolkata. Now if he wants to start some work again, he will have to start a new beginning.

Now the retail business of Future Group has gone into the hands of Mukesh Ambani. Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has bought Future Group’s retail, wholesale logistics and warehouse business for 24 thousand 713 million. The Future Group is currently under heavy debt burden. He has a debt of about 13 thousand crores. Let us tell you that there was a time when the company started selling Mainz Wear in 1987 and on seeing the future, the Group of People was engrossed in the tongue. But today the company is in such a condition that it has had to sell its business. Let’s know how Kishore Biyani, also known as KB, touched the heights of success and how today the company had to sell due to debt.